It’s a new week, everybody! I hope your weekends were as good as this trio, which appears to be Dr.Who and two sweater enthusiasts/fetishists enjoying a tall fire on the shores of what could be a much larger fire? Also, Vauxhall Chevettes had a much better face than American ones.
I think the Vauxhall Chevette’s face much better conveys the shame of being a Chevette.