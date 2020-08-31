ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Photo: Vauxhall

It’s a new week, everybody! I hope your weekends were as good as this trio, which appears to be Dr.Who and two sweater enthusiasts/fetishists enjoying a tall fire on the shores of what could be a much larger fire? Also, Vauxhall Chevettes had a much better face than American ones.

I think the Vauxhall Chevette’s face much better conveys the shame of being a Chevette.