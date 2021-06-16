IndyCar Title Contender Rinus VeeKay Out With Broken Collarbone After Cycling Crash

Image : Ed Carpenter Racing

Dutch driver Rinus van Kalmthout suffered a cracked clavicle as a result of a cycle trail crash during a training ride. The only full-season driver for Ed Carpenter Racing was taken to the hospital and treated by IndyCar’s medical staff. While the racer has already undergone surgery to pin his collarbone back together, he has not been medically cleared to drive his #21 Sonax Chevrolet this weekend at Road America.

Advertisement

VeeKay has proven himself reasonably reliable in just a season and a half in the IndyCar field. Last year the youngster managed some impressive points hauls in a mediocre team. Once again in 2021 he has punched well above his weight class having taken a victory already at the Indy road course event last month. Add in a top-ten finish at Indy and a second-place finish in Detroit and he was scoring good points. Before the crash VeeKay was sitting fifth (tied with Simon Pagenaud) in the championship standings, on 243 points within a shout of leader Pato O’Ward’s 299.

This incident has caused something of a game of musical chairs in the IndyCar paddock. VeeKay will be replaced temporarily by Arrow McLaren SP reserve driver Oliver Askew, who subbed in to his old McLaren seat during race 2 of the Belle Isle Grand Prix last weekend following Felix Rosenqvist’s heavy crash in race 1. Coincidentally, Rosenqvist will continue to sit out for the Wisconsin round, and his seat will this time be taken up by former Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen.

With eight rounds remaining in the season, it’s not impossible for VeeKay to mount a comeback if he can get back in the car for the July 4th round at Mid Ohio. That said, without the people ahead of him in the championship also failing to score points, it will be a tough road ahead. He’s had a strong year, but will an injury reduce his drive? I, for one, hope not. I like the kid for some reason.