The 2022 IndyCar Series season is set to kick off this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg in Florida — and if you need a little refresher about who’s competing on the grid and for what team, then we’ve got you covered.

If this is your first season watching IndyCar, then it’s important to note that teams aren’t as structured as they are in, say, Formula One. A team can have six cars, or it can field one. Liveries can remain the same all season, or they can change for each race. Drivers that compete in one car may only do so for a few races before swapping to another one.