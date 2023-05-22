It’s Monday, May 22, 2023, and this is Who Won Where, your recap of last weekend’s racing action and headlines from around the world. Here are the results that you need to know in one place.

Last-Gasp Effort Decides Indy 500’s Final Qualifier

Advertisement

Rahal Letterman Lanigan found their four cars at the tail-end of the field after the Indianapolis 500 Qualifying’s first day. Katherine Legge, who qualified 30th in her first IndyCar appearance in a decade, was the only RLL driver to escape a second-day fight for survival.



RLL’s three full-time drivers, Graham Rahal, Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey, found themselves on the outside looking in with Dale Coyne Racing’s Sting Ray Robb. The four drivers were competing for the last three spots in the Indy 500. The struggling team hoped to avoid an intra-team struggle by outrunning Robb, but the session became a faceoff between Harvey and Rahal after the first runs.



Advertisement

Jack Harvey was the last driver out on track, but his second run wasn’t good enough to bump Rahal. He immediately made another attempt, rolling out of the pit lane with less than 90 seconds left on the clock. He was confident that a few minor adjustments would be enough to make the field. Harvey found the speed to pip Rahal’s average speed by 0.007 mph across the ten-mile run. The slim difference might have come down to issues with the weight jacker on Rahal’s car.

Last Chance Qualifying Results

31. - Christian Lundgaard (RLL) - 229.649 mph

32. - Sting Ray Robb (Coyne) - 229.549 mph

33. - Jack Harvey (RLL) - 229.166 mph

34. - Graham Rahal (RLL) - 229.159 mph [BUMPED]

Advertisement

Palou Wins Pole i n Fastest-Ever Indy 500 Qualifying

Advertisement

After dominating the GMR Grand Prix last weekend, Alex Palou won pole position for the 107th Indianapolis 500 after a historic qualifying session. His run’s 234.217 average speed broke the record for the fastest pole-winning speed, set by his teammate Scott Dixon just last year. The margin between the three front-row drivers is also the closest in history. And, with an average speed of 232.184 mph across all 33 qualifiers, this is the fastest qualifying field in Indy 500 history.

Fast Six Results

1. - Alex Palou (Ganassi) - 234.217 mph

2. - Rinus VeeKay (Carpenter) - 234.211 mph

3. - Felix Rosenqvist (McLaren) - 234.114 mph

4. - Santino Ferrucci (Foyt) - 233.661 mph

5. - Pato O’Ward (McLaren) - 233.158 mph

6. - Scott Dixon (Ganassi) - 233.151 mph

Advertisement

Larson Unstoppable At NASCAR All-Star Race

Advertisement

Stock car racing’s highest division returned to North Wilkesboro Speedway for this year’s All-Star Race, the track’s first NASCAR Cup Series event since 1996. The revitalized facility was a stage for one of the sport’s modern stars. Kyle Larson won the race at a canter. The Hendrick Motorsports driver stopped for fresh tires on lap 18 but got sent to the back for speeding while exiting pit road. Larson drove through the field and got to the lead by lap 55. He was untouchable, leading 145 laps of the 200-lap event.

Race Results

1. - Kyle Larson (Hendrick)

2. - Bubba Wallace (23XI) - 4.537 seconds

3. - Tyler Reddick (23XI) - 6.780 seconds

4. - Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas) - 9.088 seconds

5. - Chase Elliott (Hendrick) - 14.488 seconds

Advertisement

Frikadelli Wins Ferrari’s 1st Nurburgring 24 Hours

Advertisement

This year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours was uncharacteristically dry, but allowed for records to be broken and for milestones to be set. The No. 30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3 won the endurance classic with drivers Nicky Catsburg, Earl Bamber, Felipe Fernandez Laser and David Pittard.

Frikadelli broke the event’s distance record with 162 laps run around the 15.7-mile track. The win by the local team operated by Klaus Abbelen, the widower of Sabine Schmitz, was wildly popular with fans camped along the Green Hell. Also, the victory by a Ferrari was the first for a non-German car since a Viper won in 2002.

Advertisement

Devastating Floods Cancel F1’s Emilia Romagna GP

Advertisement

Formula 1 canceled its race weekend in Imola due to catastrophic flooding in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna. At least 13 people were killed and 20,000 people were forced out of their homes by floodwaters. Formula 1 management and Ferrari have each donated 1 million euros towards relief efforts. Ticketholders were offered either a full refund or a ticket to next year’s race.