In case you’re having trouble getting going again after your long weekend, for inspiration I suggest viewing this image and reflecting on the fact that, in Brazil in 1987, you could buy one of these brand-new from Ford, and then live your life using it. Take a moment and imagine that in some detail. Glorious, isn’t it?
