Jason Torchinsky
In case you’re having trouble getting going again after your long weekend, for inspiration I suggest viewing this image and reflecting on the fact that, in Brazil in 1987, you could buy one of these brand-new from Ford, and then live your life using it. Take a moment and imagine that in some detail. Glorious, isn’t it?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

