Purveyors of silly racing seats, Garage Thrash Racing, also puts up videos of the current scene of style cars in the drift world. And, apparently, a little animation.
Thrash was recently over in Japan for the return to the historic Battle Magazine cup. It’s a good view at what the dreams of this scene look like:
But while I was poking around on Thrash’s YouTube I saw this chillwave animation:
This is what the scene’s dreams look like. Expectation. Awaiting. Standing at the ready for a drive that awaits in our imagination.