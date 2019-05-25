Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Purveyors of silly racing seats, Garage Thrash Racing, also puts up videos of the current scene of style cars in the drift world. And, apparently, a little animation.

Thrash was recently over in Japan for the return to the historic Battle Magazine cup. It’s a good view at what the dreams of this scene look like:

But while I was poking around on Thrash’s YouTube I saw this chillwave animation:

This is what the scene’s dreams look like. Expectation. Awaiting. Standing at the ready for a drive that awaits in our imagination.