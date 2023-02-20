I'm Taking a Polestar 2 on a Winter Driving Adventure. What Do You Want to Know?

This week, I’m heading out to the icy climes of Canada to throw a 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor around in the country’s notoriously cold weather, and I just have one question: What do you, the fine readers of Jalopnik-dot-com, want to know about the experience?

While I did grow up and learn how to drive in Michigan, as a now-Texan, located south of San Antonio, I don’t have many opportunities to take cars out in freezing conditions (and when it does freeze here, there’s no way in hell you can convince me to drive on a road with all those other people), so this is going to be something of a novelty for me.

So, with that said, I want to know what you’ll be looking for in my full report of the experience. This is a press event, not a long-term drive, so I won’t have an opportunity to evaluate cold weather battery drain; this is more to check out the performance of one of these machines in a cold habitat.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the Polestar 2 is great as far as performance goes. The 2023 version boasts the same 408 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque in the dual motor configuration as its predecessor, but an optional $5,500 Performance Pack adds 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque for those of you who are looking for a little extra thrill. I haven’t had a chance to drive this latest version of the Polestar, but I loved the quick spin I took in the 2022 edition last year as part of the Texas Auto Writers Association Spring Roundup. I love a torque-y sedan, and this bad boy looks set to sate me.

So, before I get all distracted giving this machine the beans, let me know what you’re looking for!