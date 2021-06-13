I'm Camping In My 1996 Chevrolet Suburban For A Month. What Do You Want To Know?

Photo : Elizabeth Blackstock

My husband and I just bought a house. We already planned on taking a month-long trip to various race tracks this summer. We are now aiming to save money. That means that, for that trip, we are going to be camping out of our beautiful, freshly-purchased 1996 Chevrolet Suburban. What do you want to know about the camping life?

Advertisement

We bought the truck mostly to prep for our move, but after having taken all the seats out of it, we realized that it was actually possible to sleep in this bad boy. We figured we’d camp in it during the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen IMSA race, since it seems like it might be more comfortable than a tent, especially if we were to buy a nice mattress topper and call it good. As we proceeded to remove all the money from our bank account after finding a house we loved, touring it, and putting an offer in on it all in the same day, my husband proposed a cost-saving measure. Instead of staying in hotels as we drive from central Texas to upstate New York, we should just camp at campgrounds along the way. After all, it’ll probably be cheaper.

Now, Elizabeth Blackstock from two years ago would not have had an issue with this plan, since it’s something I did before in much less luxurious circumstances (i.e. just sleeping in the passenger seat of my Mazda in a Walmart parking lot). But in that period of time, I’ve grown fond of the finer things in life, like beds, showers, and warm food at the end of a long drive.

I also made the mistake of leaving my husband in charge of planning our adventure, which means we currently have no plans for food or bathing or even a rough outline of the route we’re going to take and the places we’ll stop along the way. At this point I mostly just don’t care, as long as I can hopefully have a WiFi connection at some point during the day so I can continue to work on the road.

And for those of you who have asked, I will absolutely be doing a proper review of the Suburban in the near future. My husband has asked me to wait on taking pictures until he’s cleaned out the interior. Which may possibly never happen now that we are going to be camping in it. But rest assured: I’ll make it happen. After we return from this camping trip, probably.