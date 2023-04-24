This Chevrolet Suburban Is So '90s It Hurts

Growing up in Georgia during the 1990s, it seemed like everybody had a Chevrolet Suburban. They were absolutely everywhere. My family went the far superior route and bought a Mazda MPV when my brother was born, but if I was riding with friends, there’s a good chance it was in a Suburban. Sadly, none of my friends’ parents had a Suburban that was reportedly built for SEMA.

The combination of pink, purple and white paint and the nostrils on the hood of this machine aren’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but man, it’s just so ‘90s I couldn’t not write about it when I saw the listing pop up on Cars & Bids. Remember the days when a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 only made 250 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque?

If you buy this Suburban, though, it should be a good bit quicker than those figures suggest because it’s been given a Vortech supercharger. Sadly, the seller doesn’t have a dyno sheet, so we don’t actually know how much power it currently makes.

Check out the interior, too. The seats aren’t really seats. They’re basically La-Z Boy recliners with seatbelts. I can still smell the leather in the one that our neighbors had, although this one probably smells a bit different thanks to the Leather Craft leather upholstery.

It’s also probably a little bit easier to get in and out of than the Suburbans from my childhood because it’s reportedly been lowered three inches. There’s a rear-seat entertainment system that includes a television, cassette player, and VHS player, too. We were able to watch movies on road trips in the ‘90s, too, but that was on a portable TV that my parents secured between the front seats with bungee cords.

There are still four days left on the auction, so it’s hard to tell how much this rad Suburban is going to sell for. But at the time I’m writing this, it’s sitting at a very reasonable $5,500 with only three bids. So if you want to live out some ‘90s nostalgia, you may be able to get it for a reasonable price.

