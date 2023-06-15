Bobby is from Washington State, and, while he loves driving, due to various circumstances he has never needed to own a car before. While he has had his share of motorcycles, it’s finally time to put something with four wheels in his driveway.

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario:

Dear Jalop, I have a confession to make: I’ve never owned a car. Now, before you string me up, let me make something very clear: I’m a gearhead, the resident mechanic for multiple family units, and I started driving at in early age. I got my learner’s permit the first day I could, and my drivers licenses on my 16th birthday. I’ve got 20+ years of driving experience, but through a weird series of logistical luck with family members, friends, and girlfriends having extra vehicles I’ve somehow progressed well into adulthood without ever actually owning a 4-wheeled vehicle. Always had my own motorcycle, but never my own car. My wife’s 2009 Sentra may be on it’s last legs after the rats made work of her electrical and HVAC systems (because we don’t go anywhere anymore...) and we’ve started looking for a newer vehicle to replace the well-worn (and always a piece of junk....) Sentra. Here is my wishlist - Space for 2 giant dogs to lay down while in transit. - Durable interior to deal with said 2 giant dogs. - Decent clearance for rough island roads, but not a tall truck that the dogs can’t easily get into. - Newer than the 2009 Sentra. - Ability to move a 12' piece of lumber, 4'x8' sheet of plywood, and other construction materials. (Can be on roof). As for the budget I am looking to spend under $20,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $20,000

Location: Washington State

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Comfortable for dogs and long drives, newer than 2009

Doesn’t want: A big tall truck

Expert 1- Tom McParland: It’s Van Time

Well, Bobby, you have come to the right place and you don’t have to own a car to be part of the club here. Two wheels are good, but not the most ideal vehicle for traveling with the pups and hauling lumber. This seems to be the perfect scenario for a van and I really think you should get this sweet 2003 VW Eurovan. It looks like a super clean example and the dogs would be so happy with the seating configuration.

Now before I get a bunch of comments saying “YOU DIDN’T ADHERE TO THE REQUIREMENTS” I’ll propose another idea for this: a 2012 Toyota Sienna. W hile not quite as stylish as the Eurovan, the Sienna will make for a durable and stress-free hauler for whatever you need. This particular example is a no-frills base model with a 4-cylinder motor, which probably explains the price, but with less than 60,000 miles on the clock, it should prove to be a better companion compared to the Sentra.



Expert 2 - Steve DaSilva: The Gold Standard Dog Car

Bobby, you’ve got a good streak going. Bikes are fun, often more fun than cars, and it’s always worth keeping one in the stable. But, I’ll admit, a motorcycle is maybe not ideal for moving dogs around — I’m assuming you’ve already considered and shot down, the “wife also gets a bike and you both get sidecars so each can haul one dog around” idea.

If so, there’s a vehicle that fits your situation perfectly: The Subaru Crosstrek. Think about it — you’re a dog owner, in the Pacific Northwest, who has to deal with “rough island roads.” You’re the platonic ideal of a Subaru owner, the stereotypes distilled into one living human being. It’s the clear choice.

The Crosstrek has the ground clearance and suspension comfort you’ll want on those rough roads, with enough room in back to ferry two dogs of any size — just fold down the rear seat to give them some space. The roof rack will let you carry your Home Depot hauls, and the model line wasn’t even introduced until 2013 so you won’t find one older than your Sentra. Here’s one near Seattle for $17,500. Make the obvious choice.

Expert 3 - Collin Woodard: No, Get A Different Subaru

Bobby, Steve is right to suggest that you should get a Subaru, but he’s wrong about the Crosstrek. If you had smaller dogs, I’d say go ahead and get the Crosstrek, but you specified that they’re huge dogs, which sounds to me like you need something bigger than what Steve is suggesting. And I say this as someone who’s a huge fan of the Crosstrek.

Instead, I say go with a Subaru Outback. It will offer you more space for your dogs and will also let you haul more stuff. You’ll still probably have to throw some things on the roof, but hey, you’re the one who doesn’t want a truck. Worst case scenario, you can just rent a truck for bigger jobs. It’s a great solution that more people should take advantage of.

Here’s a 2017 Subaru Outback Limited in Renton with just over 93,000 miles on it for a little less than $20,000. It’s significantly newer than your wife’s Sentra and includes all sorts of features that hers probably doesn’t, such as heated front seats. You’ll definitely appreciate those when Washington gets cold. And your dogs will appreciate not being as cramped as they would be in a Crosstrek.

Expert 4 - José Rodríguez Jr. - The Devil You Know

Bobby, there’s no need for a mea culpa or litany of prayers to atone for your sin of avoiding car ownership throughout your adult life. Motorcycles are truly the superior form of transportation, and that’s why I’m recommending another Nissan that may seem easy to dismiss at first, but makes sense given your specific background. You need something like this 2012 Nissan Pathfinder.



Ideally, I would put you behind the wheel of a first-generation Nissan X-Terra with a manual transmission. But you said you want something newer than your current 2009 Nissan Sentra. Your cargo and canine needs also make something like a wagon, van, or SUV a better fit than a cool sports car, which would seem like the logical choice for someone who’s never owned a car — kudos. But the thing is, you already know the thrill of the road better than most drivers because you ride motorcycles! No car will ever compare, so rather than try to go sporty, go practical.

I picked the cleanest, low-mileage Pathfinder I could find, but that’s just a start. If you can stomach owning another Nissan, I think the underrated and capable Pathfinder is great. The third-generation Pathfinder stuck close to its roots. It’s basically a Frontier that your dogs will be comfortable riding in, or hopping in and out of since the Pathfinder makes no pretense to being a big, mean truck. It will make for a fine lumber hauler, and you can even tow a trailer with your motorcycles on it. Sure, it’s a little boring, but you can have all the fun on two wheels and save the work for four.