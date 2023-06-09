Drivers dodge flames and smoke from Nova Scotia wildfire | DRAMATIC VIDEO

A really good idea, however, is to not stop in the middle of the road for no reason. And turn on your goddamn blinkers, son! They’re called hazard lights for a reason, and driving through a burning landscape that looks like a metal band album color is downright hazardous!

Wildfire smoke and ash isn’t just dangerous for you, but for your car as well, affecting everything from paint finish to air filters. You want to avoid driving through just the ash, let alone the actual fire, but for those who need to evacuate suddenly, there isn’t always a good option. The University of Virginia’s School of Emergency Management has a few more tips for if you ever find yourself in this perilous situation:

There aren’t a lot of places in Canada to go to avoid the fires, unfortunately. A map of yesterday’s fires showed a majority of provinces are experiencing some kind of fire. And if you’re not near a fire, you’re getting hit with the smoke. The result of this is air so polluted that it can irritate skin and eyes, burn lungs, and reduce visibility to nil.

Canada certainly has never seen such large-scale destruction so early in its fire season, which runs between May and December. Millions of acres have been lost and, with current destructive weather patterns holding, millions more will likely burn. We can expect the hazy skies and dangerous air and destruction to continue, according to CBS.

Wildfires in the last few years have only gotten wilder as climate change ramps up. Fires in 2017 threatened Los Angeles commuters, and returned with even greater vengeance in 2020.