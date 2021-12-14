When I started working here at Jalopnik, one of the first things I did was buy a new camera. I justified it by saying that I’d take photos for all my reviews (which I do), but it was also just something I wanted. I wanted to shoot cars like the big kids, to have those stunning top shots, to do Tokyo Auto Salon at 50mm. Am I there yet? Absolutely not. But I’ve had a lot of fun on the path to improvement, and I’m apt to share.

I’ve shot six real events since I got here, one of which was technically just before I started, but I wanted to share a top-three from each. So, I guess these aren’t the top eighteen photos I took this year, but three each that I enjoyed from these events. Photo nerds, this one’s for you — I’ll be giving camera and lens details for each shot, so come hang out and let’s talk shop.