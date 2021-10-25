We’re big fans of Rad-era cars here at Jalopnik. The ‘80s and ‘90s saw the auto industry take some truly incredible steps in technology, performance and design. So when Radwood announced a 2021 show in Greenwich, CT, just a quick train ride from our NY office, making the trip out was a no-brainer.

I had never been to a Radwood show before, and Greenwich was an interesting one — it was held inside the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, taking up the waterfront behind the Porsches. It made for a hilarious dissonance when I found myself making a beeline past One Thousand Seventies 911s to see an AMC Eagle parked near a Lada.

So here’s the highlight reel: a selection of shots from Radwood Greenwich, for you to see what you missed. Also, so you can replace your old phone or laptop wallpaper — c’mon, you’ve had that standard Apple color swirl forever. Live a little, change it up.