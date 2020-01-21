I really like Citroën’s commercial trucks, and I get why this 1969 brochure would want to use a high-tech com-pu-ter-ized typeface like that, but you’d think you’d save the compu-talk for something other than “very comfortable cabin.” That part doesn’t really need computers. Those knee-windows, though, that’s high-tech.
