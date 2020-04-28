I picked this 1978 Plymouth for Today’s blip because this is one of the very few times I know exactly where a car brochure picture was shot, and I’ve been there, many times. That’s the little kiddie railway station at Griffith Park in LA; I used to live like five minutes away, and took my kid there plenty. They normally don’t let you park there, and, even if they did, I think this dude’s confused. Don’t take your luggage on the tiny train, sir. Here’s a tip: i f you can straddle the train car, it’s probably not going to take you to Fresno.