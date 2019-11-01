I miss the days when wealthy, gigantic dogs could afford to buy Goliath GP700s and hire well-dressed chauffeurs to drive them around.
“That squirrel, Ms.Clamsmasher, at your ten o’clock: follow it, on the double. Chop chop!”
