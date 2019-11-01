Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
1.4K
14
1

I miss the days when wealthy, gigantic dogs could afford to buy Goliath GP700s and hire well-dressed chauffeurs to drive them around.

“That squirrel, Ms.Clamsmasher, at your ten o’clock: follow it, on the double. Chop chop!”

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Jason Torchinsky
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

EmailTwitterPosts