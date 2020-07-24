Photo : Ford

I know Ford’s been talking about bringing America a new Ranger and a new “Maverick,” only now as a truck based on the Bronco Sport, but what I really want is a truck like this, an Australian South American Ford Pampa. I mean, the name even evokes Pampers, the toughest thing any American can imagine! If only I knew what year this one was from.

CORRECTION: This is a South American market car, not an Australian one. It was early, and once I got south of the Equator I just kinda lost my shit. Sorry.