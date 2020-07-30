Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Torchlopnik

I Just Really Wanted You To See This Amazingly Swiss-Cheesed Suspension And Wheel

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Car Tech
Car TechLighteningSpeed Holes
13
Illustration for article titled I Just Really Wanted You To See This Amazingly Swiss-Cheesed Suspension And Wheel
Illustration: Jason Torchinsky

I saw this picture first on the evocatively-named VWSlut’s Instagram, and was struck by how strangely lovely this bit of axle and wheel looks, with all those holes drilled into it to make it lighter. I luckily don’t suffer from trypophobia, so I can appreciate the lace-like look of it all. Oh, if you do have that phobia of holes, though, um, sorry about this.

That’s clearly a Volkswagen Type I front axle, with its dual torsion beams and shock tower. Those are early five-lug VW/Porsche wheels as well. I’ve never seen a VW front axle—hardly the heaviest of axles to begin with—lightened in such a dramatic fashion.

The full car was revealed later, in a follow-up post:

The car is interesting, as it appears to be one of the postwar VW Specials being built in Germany for amateur racing, often on old wartime surplus Kübelwagen chassis.

Famous-of-the-era racers like Petermaxx Meuller raced proto-Porsches like these, and the influences on the later Porsche 356 are very easily seen.

Illustration for article titled I Just Really Wanted You To See This Amazingly Swiss-Cheesed Suspension And Wheel
Photo: Volkswagen Nine Lives Later — Dan Post/Motor Era Books

I don’t think this one is using Kubel parts, though; that front axle has the integrated shock tower, which Kübelwagen axles didn’t have:

Illustration for article titled I Just Really Wanted You To See This Amazingly Swiss-Cheesed Suspension And Wheel
Illustration: Volkswagen

Very early Beetles and KdF-Wagens (the Nazi-era name of the VW Type I) didn’t have that shock mount either, and later kingpin VW suspension setups that had shock towers used different looking ones made of stamped steel with a visible lip around them:

Illustration for article titled I Just Really Wanted You To See This Amazingly Swiss-Cheesed Suspension And Wheel
Photo: Appletree Auto.com
That’s why I think this unusual racer may have been using a VW Type 2—as in Microbus—front axle:

Illustration for article titled I Just Really Wanted You To See This Amazingly Swiss-Cheesed Suspension And Wheel
Illustration: Volkswagen
This strikes me as a little unusual since the Type 2 wasn’t released until 1950, and I wouldn’t put this picture much past, say, 1953 or so. I don’t think the supplies of junked Buses would have been that great to salvage a front axle from. Maybe racers were buying them directly from the factory?

Regardless, the picture is quite striking, and the extreme lightening efforts I suppose make sense when you and almost all of your other competitors are working with around 50 horsepower, at best.

This is a fascinating era of grassroots racing and engineering, and I always love seeing details like this.

Again, if you have that hole phobia thing, my apologies.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

DISCUSSION

skaycog
$kaycog

How cheesy.