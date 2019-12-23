I happened to see a tweet from our pal Team Radar Love showing this amazing Citroën BX 4 TC Group B homologated rally car for sale, and the picture of the dashboard stayed my gaze like a bag of chowder dropped from a parking garage roof. It’s both logical and chaotic all at once, and I love that even though they seemed to have no issue with cramming in little warning lamps, the turn indicators still have to share one lonely blinker.
About the author
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)