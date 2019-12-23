Photo : Rare Birds

I happened to see a tweet from our pal Team Radar Love showing this amazing Citroën BX 4 TC Group B homologated rally car for sale, and the picture of the dashboard stayed my gaze like a bag of chowder dropped from a parking garage roof. It’s both logical and chaotic all at once, and I love that even though they seemed to have no issue with cramming in little warning lamps, the turn indicators still have to share one lonely blinker.