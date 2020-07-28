Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Triumph

I don’t think I really appreciated just how much Triumph had the “car to drive to your aircraft” market all wrapped up back in the 1970s. Nowadays it seems to only be the domain of high-end, overpriced SUVs, but once, in a magical time long ago, you could get to your plane on a grassy field in a charming little car with Lucas electrics. Maybe get to the plane, I mean. Probably.

after getting your Triumph to the airfield, you find you’re about to board a De Havilland Comet. 