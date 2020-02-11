Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
I don’t know exactly what’s going on here with these guys and that Nissan Urvan, but that guy in orange is making me think maybe I should alert the authorities. Damn that dude looks shifty! What’s in those boxes? Genetically modified baby condors that shit opium? Cold cuts made from some famous pop star everyone thinks is on a yoga retreat? Elon Musk’s vials of human growth hormone? Some shit’s going down here.

