I don’t know exactly what’s going on here with these guys and that Nissan Urvan, but that guy in orange is making me think maybe I should alert the authorities. Damn that dude looks shifty! What’s in those boxes? Genetically modified baby condors that shit opium? Cold cuts made from some famous pop star everyone thinks is on a yoga retreat? Elon Musk’s vials of human growth hormone? Some shit’s going down here.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)