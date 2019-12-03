I bet people who own Steinwinters, which are basically license-built Fiat 500s and 126s with Goggomobil engines, never get tired of describing their cars to gearheads as “rear-engined cars from Stuttgart” all smug and then delighting in watching the confusion and slow burn when they get in one of these instead of a Porsche. I bet they love it every single time.
