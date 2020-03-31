I Am Going Into Hiding

A rendering of UnvarnishedCo’s Malibu-based gated development called The Case. It will, as the New York Post describes, “... house five mansions and include 24/7 security for its residents. The compound is also equipped to fend off another kind of disaster: each mansion has its own water cannon to fight fires, and private firefighters will be on call. The first Case mansion sold for $40 million last spring; a second is on the market for $100 million Photo : UnvarnishedCo

Wouldn’t you know it, I wake up this morning and hear the servants whispering to each other about this so-called covid-19 virus. It’s a pandemic, they say. This is so fucking inconvenient. I had a lot of important shit planned this quarter.

So what do I have to do now? I have to go into hiding. There’s no other option. Go into quarantine, lock it all down, and wait for this thing to blow over. The trick here is to outlive either the virus or humanity, whichever goes first. And then emerge to sweep up the resources left behind. Profit from the shattered economy. Textbook stuff. This is by no means a roadblock. It’s just a bump. Thanks for the concern, though! You’re so sweet.

Advertisement

By the way, there will be no “escaping to/colonizing Mars” over this shit, I don’t care what the tech clowns tell you. Are you fucking kidding me? Mars? There’s no staff up there, geniuses! You’re telling me you’d rather shoot yourself off to a faraway planet just to do your own landscaping? That’s your big dream? If that’s the case, be my guest but please leave the oxygen supply behind when you go.

No, I’ve been busy all day (not that you’d know what that’s like, you indolent cur) packing and preparing supplies and putting my affairs in order—making sure various properties are locked down, Swiss accounts are healthy, “elected” officials blackmailed. The usual.

Advertisement

I won’t disclose my location, of course, but rest assured that it’s a specialized bunker I had commissioned exactly for situations such as these. (The shack pictured above is just an example. I wouldn’t post a real photo, and besides that, mine is much bigger.) When you have a lot of enemies, always be ready to go at a moment’s notice. You can have that piece of advice for free.

Just the packing list left to consult now. In times such as these, it’s important to stick to the basics:

1,000 gold bars (obviously)

1,000 platinum bars

1,000 silver bar

Mercedes-Benz yacht

Pet ostrich

Pet white rhinoceros

Pet crocodile

Pet snow leopard

Pet golden eagle

Pet Siberian tiger

Pet African elephant

Pet anaconda

Pet great white shark

Pet whale shark

Pet condor

Pet polar bear

Pet Bornean orangutan

17,000 cases of Dom

Tuesday private jet

Saturday private jet

14 pairs of Gucci slides

14 Rolls-Royce Phantoms (to match)

Black marble massage table

Diamond crystal-infused water bottle

50 kilgrams beluga caviar

Steinway concert grand piano (the emerald inlaid one)

4,287-piece handbag collection (earth tones only, nobody should be flaunting flashy colors during a lockdown)

Personal submarine

2 bluefin tuna

Michaelangelo’s “David”

Collapsable tennis court

Destroyer

Fabergé egg

Iguanacolossus fossil

Cloning lab

Hydraulic press

Ming Dynasty ceramic set

California king dove feather mattress

Volcanic rock soaking tub

800 kilograms of rosewater bath mix

87 silk robes

Loose rubies (for pedicures)

14 bottles Pappy Van Winkle (23-Year-Old)

Patek Phillippe collection

50 kilograms cocaine

Polished silver personal grooming kit

Arabian horse

Staff to Arabian horse

3 tanks

4 APCs

Armored trencher machine

1,500 sticks of dynamite

Guns

Ammunition

Blades (don’t need reloading; this is wisdom gleaned from Max Brooks)

Shoe polishers

Medical staff

Sushi chefs

Landscapers

Crepe-makers

Hairdressers

4 retired Mossad assassins

Sommeliers

Manicurist

Bartender

That should cover the bare necessities.

I’m also forcing all staff to abide by an 18-foot minimum social distance. I know the recommended amount is six feet, but I’m at least three times as important as you. Everyone who enters my orbit must do so in a hazmat suit, the filthy scum.

Advertisement

My fellow superyacht owners, fleeing to open waters in the hope of outrunning the virus, are finding there’s a shortage. A shortage, yes, of yacht nurses. This is what happens when you don’t adequately plan. This is what happens when you don’t pack the basics. Every bug out kit needs an accompanying medical staff! Stupid, stupid, stupid!

Now more than ever, it’s clear that money can buy a great many things, but it will never buy good taste nor good sense. Good riddance to that.

Advertisement

I see the rest of the plebeian imbeciles out there, raiding grocery stores, hoarding all the toilet paper and canned goods for themselves. Utter fools, the lot of them, with no survival sense whatsoever. When all the world falls to shit, the only thing that matters is who’s got the most precious metals and the biggest gun.

Let them tear themselves apart. I’ll be waiting.