NTSB now investigating deadly jet crash after F-16 intercept

If the pilot and passengers did black out and eventually suffocate, the plane’s avionics would likely keep it in the air until it ran out of fuel and the heading change could be attributed to the pilot programming a flight path based on area navigation or RNAV. Determining the exact cause of the crash will be difficult because, according to FAA investigators, the densely forested crash site tore the plane apart to the point that it’s essentially unrecognizable.

The owner of the plane, Jim Rumpel, worked with the FAA to contact the plane, which went out of communication around 15 minutes into its flight. The passenger jet was being flown by Hefner, an experienced commercial pilot. The three passengers included Rumpel’s daughter, Adina Azarian, her two-year-old granddaughter Aria Azarian, and a nanny.