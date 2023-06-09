Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. The highlight of this weekend is the centennial anniversary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but there will still be plenty of racing action elsewhere in the world. MotoGP returns after a four-week break with the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, and the NASCAR Cup Series goes road-course racing in Sonoma.



The 24 Hours Of Le Mans

The 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans isn’t the only reason this year’s edition of the French endurance race could be a classic. Ferrari won pole position for the race in its return to the top class after 50 years away. Not to mention that a NASCAR stock car driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, F1 champion Jenson Button, and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller will be in the race.

Saturday, June 10

Warm-Up

6:00 a.m. ET on MotorTrend+

Race

10:00 a.m. ET on MotorTrend TV/MotorTrend+

MotoGP’s Italian Grand Prix

The Italian Grand Prix is always a can’t-miss event on the MotoGP calendar. Mugello always provides excellent wheel-to-wheel racing and record-breaking top speeds on its lengthy start-finish straight. Andrea Dovizioso, retired Ducati rider and three-time championship runner-up to Marc Marquez, has also been inducted into MotoGP’s Hall of Fame.

Saturday, June 10

Qualifying

4:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Video Pass

Sprint Race

9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

Sunday, June 11

Race

8:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

Tape Delay - 3:00 p.m. ET on CNBC

NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350

There might be significant attention on the Garage 56 car at Le Mans, but NASCAR is still racing this weekend. The Cup Series is heading to Northern California for its annual visit to Sonoma Raceway. However, Noah Gragson won’t be making the trip to Wine Country as he’s still suffering from concussion-like symptoms after his heavy crash at Gateway last weekend.

Saturday, June 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Qualifying

3:00 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series - Qualifying

6:00 p.m. ET on FS2

NASCAR Xfinity Series - DoorDash 250

8:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, June 11

NASCAR Cup Series - Toyota/Save Mart 350

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

