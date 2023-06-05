It’s Monday, June 5, 2023 and this is Who Won Where, your recap of last weekend’s racing action and headlines from around the world. Here are the results that you need to know in one place, from Max Verstappen’s history romp at F1’s Spanish Grand Prix to IndyCar’s no-holds-barred brawl on the streets of downtown Detroit.



F1's Spanish Grand Prix

Hopes heading into the weekend were squarely on the shoulders of Fernando Alonso to steal a home victory away from Max Verstappen. However, Aston Martin didn’t have the race pace for Alonso or his teammate Lance Stroll to be relevant. Stroll did have a great start, making his way around Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris as the two made contact.



Mercedes’ first outing on a road course after ditching the zeropod concept has to be classed as a success. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell locked out the podium finishing second and third despite Max Verstappen being in a different zip code. The reigning world champion won the race from pole position while leading every lap and recording the race’s fastest lap, a grand slam.

Race Results

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 24.090 seconds

3. George Russell (Mercedes) - 32.389 seconds

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 35.812 seconds

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 45.698 seconds

IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix

IndyCar’s return to downtown Detroit ended up being as treacherous as expected. Ganassi’s Alex Palou won the race from pole, but that doesn’t tell the full story of carnage. A string of late restarts might that the Spaniard had to fight and retake the lead from Penske’s Will Power. Also, Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi found themselves to a shot at the win as they rubbed wheels and side-pods with each other.

Race Results

1. Alex Palou (Ganassi)

2. Will Power (Penske) - 1.184 seconds

3. Felix Rosenqvist (McLaren) - 5.951 seconds

4. Scott Dixon (Ganassi) - 7.568 seconds

5. Alexander Rossi (McLaren) - 9.984 seconds

Formula E’s Jakarta E-Prix

Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein regained his winning form from the start of the season, taking the victory in Race 1 with a tremendous drive from third place in the Jakarta heat. The second race saw Maximilian Guenther claiming the top step of the podium, Masterati’s first single-seater victory since 1958. After the weekend, Wehrlein regained the championship lead by a single point.



Race 1 Results

1. Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche)

2. Jake Dennis (Andretti) - 0.477 seconds

3. Maximilian Guenther (Maserati) - 1.413 seconds

4. Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) - 3.871 seconds

5. Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Penske) - 4.986 seconds



Race 2 Results

1. Maximilian Guenther (Maserati)

2. Jake Dennis (Andretti) - 2.822 seconds

3. Mitch Evans (Jaguar) - 18.498 seconds

4. Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan) - 19.307 seconds

5. Norman Nato (Nissan) - 19.924 seconds

NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300

Kyle Busch dominated the NASCAR Cup Series’ second visit to Gateway has the rest of the field and Fox endured technical issues. Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Bubba Wallace all suffered brake failures during the event. The Fox Sports 1 television feed, NASCAR timing and scoring, and the MRN radio feed all went dark for a period during the race because of an AT&T fiber issue at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race Results

1. Kyle Busch (Childress)

2. Denny Hamlin (Gibbs)

3. Joey Logano (Penske)

4. Kyle Larson (Hendrick)

5. Martin Truex Jr. (Gibbs)