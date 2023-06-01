Fortunes are improving for the Aston Martin F1 Team. The outfit got its best result in two years with Fernando Alonso’s second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, and l ast week, Honda announced it will partner with Aston Martin. T he Japanese automaker will supply F1 power units to the team in 2026. Oh, and the team is moving into a new state-of-the-art 400,000-square-foot factory.

Aston Martin is now auctioning a very wide variety of items from its factory, seemingly because of the move. NCM Auctions are organizing the inventory sale. Prospective buyers will be able to place bids on the factory’s marble reception desk, bespoke trophy cabinet, large photo prints and entrance signs.

However, most of the items for auction wouldn’t be considered memorabilia by most F1 fans. HVAC, industrial, and office equipment compromises a significant portion of the lots. You can bid on the contents of multiple restrooms on-site, including one still decked out in Sahara Force India colors, a predecessor identity of the current Aston Martin team. But who am I to judge? There might be a die-hard fan out there who wants to install one of those toilets in their home.

The most surprising item up to auction is a septic tank. Yes, a septic tank. The tank is roughly 21 feet long by 7 feet wide. The opening bid will be $62 for anyone interested, but i t might be worth checking out the used office equipment first.

The auction will begin on June 2 and end on June 8 . The main building of Aston Martin’s new factory was scheduled to be completed this month. The entire facility is being constructed in three stages, with the wind tunnel opening late next year, followed by an events space.