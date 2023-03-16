How to Watch Sebring, Formula 1, NASCAR and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, March 17-19

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR and Sebring races, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place.

In case you missed it:

The 12 Hours of Sebring is this weekend in Florida and will feature the second competitive outing for the new GTP class in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. The FIA World Endurance Championship is also beginning its 2023 season in Sebring. Ferrari 499P will be making its racing debut in WEC’s 1,000 Miles of Sebring. Combined between the two series, there will be up to 20 hours of sports car racing over the weekend.

Formula 1 is headed to Saudi Arabia for a high-speed street circuit race under floodlights. Despite being under the weather for the past few days, Max Verstappen is expected to win the second race of the season and extend his championship lead. Charles Leclerc is already facing a ten-place grid penalty after Ferrari was forced to replace the control electronics in Leclerc’s car.

NASCAR season continues as all three national series are headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Cup Series point standings faced a major reshuffle as Hendrick Motorsports faced stiff penalties for bringing illegally modified hood louvers to Pho e nix last weekend. Also, the Supercross season continues in Detroit on Saturday night. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

G/O Media may get a commission up to 80% off Refurbished Chromebook Sale Super Chromebook savings

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, March 17

Formula 2 - Qualifying

From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

FIA WEC - 1,000 Miles of Sebring

From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, FL

12:00 p.m. ET on MotorTrend / MotorTrend+

Saturday, March 18

FIA WEC - 12 Hours of Sebring

From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, FL

10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock

Formula 2 - Sprint Race

From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:10 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

Formula 1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying

From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

1:00 p.m. ET on ESPNews / F1 TV Pro

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Fr8 208

From Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA

2:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series - RAPTOR King of Tough 250

From Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA

5:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy Supercross

From Ford Field in Detroit, MI

7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, March 19

Formula 2 - Feature Race

From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

9:15 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

Formula 1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race

From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

NASCAR Cup Series - Ambetter Health 400

From Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA

3:00 p.m. ET on Fox