How to Watch Sebring, Formula 1, NASCAR and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, March 17-19

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR and Sebring races, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place.
The 12 Hours of Sebring is this weekend in Florida and will feature the second competitive outing for the new GTP class in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. The FIA World Endurance Championship is also beginning its 2023 season in Sebring. Ferrari 499P will be making its racing debut in WEC’s 1,000 Miles of Sebring. Combined between the two series, there will be up to 20 hours of sports car racing over the weekend.
Formula 1 is headed to Saudi Arabia for a high-speed street circuit race under floodlights. Despite being under the weather for the past few days, Max Verstappen is expected to win the second race of the season and extend his championship lead. Charles Leclerc is already facing a ten-place grid penalty after Ferrari was forced to replace the control electronics in Leclerc’s car.
NASCAR season continues as all three national series are headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Cup Series point standings faced a major reshuffle as Hendrick Motorsports faced stiff penalties for bringing illegally modified hood louvers to Phoenix last weekend. Also, the Supercross season continues in Detroit on Saturday night. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Friday, March 17
Formula 2 - Qualifying
From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
FIA WEC - 1,000 Miles of Sebring
From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, FL
12:00 p.m. ET on MotorTrend / MotorTrend+
Saturday, March 18
FIA WEC - 12 Hours of Sebring
From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, FL
10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock
Formula 2 - Sprint Race
From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
11:10 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying
From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
1:00 p.m. ET on ESPNews / F1 TV Pro
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Fr8 208
From Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA
2:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
NASCAR Xfinity Series - RAPTOR King of Tough 250
From Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA
5:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Monster Energy Supercross
From Ford Field in Detroit, MI
7 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, March 19
Formula 2 - Feature Race
From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
9:15 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race
From Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro
NASCAR Cup Series - Ambetter Health 400
From Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA
3:00 p.m. ET on Fox