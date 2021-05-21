How To Watch NASCAR, Formula One, WRC, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; May 21-23

Photo : Alpine F1

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

Jam. Fucking. Packed. This weekend is totally packed with action from all corners of the motorsport world. It feels weird to have the F1 Monaco weekend and not also be watching the Indy 500 and the Coke 600, but I’ll take it whenever they want to lay it down, I guess. There’s also Indy qualifying action, Rally, bikes, and holy shit NASCAR at COTA! This is a great weekend to be a racing fan.

Saturday

WRC Vodafone Rally De Portugal

From the gravel roads near Estoril, Portugal

12AM on WRC Plus

Formula One Monaco Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From the streets of Monaco, Monte Carlo

9 AM on ESPN

American Flat Track Texas Half-Mile

From Texas Half-Mile, Fort Worth, Texas

11 AM on NBC Sports G

NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 Qualifying (Day 1)

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

Noon-2PM on Peacock, 2PM-3PM on NBC, 3PM-6PM on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 225

From Circuit Of The Americas, Austin, Texas



1 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250



From Circuit Of The Americas, Austin, Texas



4PM on Fox Sports 1

World Superbike Pirelli Aragon Round (Race 1)

From Ciudad del Motor de Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain

5PM on WorldSBK VideoPass

Sunday

WRC Vodafone Rally De Portugal

From the gravel roads near Estoril, Portugal

12AM on WRC Plus

Formula One Monaco Grand Prix (Race)

From the streets of Monaco, Monte Carlo

9 AM on ESPN

NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 Qualifying (Bump Day - Last Row)



From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

1PM on NBC Sports Network and Peacock

NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 Qualifying (Bump Day - Fast 9)

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

2:30 PM on NBC and Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix



From Circuit Of The Americas, Austin, Texas



2:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

World Superbike Pirelli Aragon Round (Race 2)

From Ciudad del Motor de Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain

5PM on WorldSBK VideoPass

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



All times in Eastern time zone.

