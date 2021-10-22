We lcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

This weekend F1 is back in the United States for the first time in a while, and I’ll be there to watch it go down, so I’m pretty excited about that. You should watch, I will be. It’ll be awesome, we can watch together. There’s also NASCAR and MotoGP going on, so I guess if you aren’t into F1, there’s still something for you, too.

Saturday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

3 PM on NBC

Formula One United States Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Circuit Of The Americas, Austin, Texas

3 PM on ESPN

Sunday

Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

From Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia

12:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

3 PM on NBC Sports Network

Formula One United States Grand Prix (Race)

From Circuit Of The Americas, Austin, Texas

3 PM on ESPN

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

.