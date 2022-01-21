Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

It’s been a couple of weeks since we convened this column, as there hasn’t been much racing to watch, but this weekend kind of kicks off the 2022 season in a big way. Not only is the most important World Rally event going on right now in the hills around Monaco, but the world’s best sports car drivers have gathered in Daytona Beach to shake things down before the Rolex 24 next weekend. Unlike previous Roar Before The 24 weekends, however, we’ll actually have a qualifying sprint race to set the grid for the endurance race a week later! Let’s go!

Saturday

FIA World Rally Championship Rallye Monte-Carlo

From the hills around Monaco

2:15 AM on WRC+ (SS9 to SS13)

IMSA Prototype Challenge Round 1

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Noon on Peacock

Sunday

FIA World Rally Championship Rallye Monte-Carlo

From the hills around Monaco

2:45 AM on WRC+ (SS14 to SS17)

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Roar Before The 24 Qualifying Race

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

2 PM on Peacock

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

And if you want a refresher on what the Daytona 24 qualifying race looks like, here’s the full 2021 event on IMSA’s YouTube channel. It was pretty great, and the actual race was even better. It’s a good time to be a sports car racing fan.