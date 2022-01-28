Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Winter is finally over. We’ve reached the start of the racing season finally after an impossibly long off-season. Every day without racing is a bad day, so we’re back to good days, right? This weekend we will see a very cold but very exciting 24 hour race at Daytona, getting the American motorsport scene back up to speed. There are 61 cars on the starting grid! Elsewhere, Formula E is running its first race of the season over in Saudi Arabia. Heck yeah!
Saturday
FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix (Round 2)
From the streets of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
1:30 PM on CBS Sports
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Rolex 24 At Daytona
From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida
1:40 PM on Peacock
NBC from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, USA from 4 PM to 7 PM, USA from 10 PM to 11:59 PM
Sunday
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Rolex 24 At Daytona
From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida
Midnight on Peacock
USA from midnight to 3 AM, USA from 6 AM to noon, NBC from noon to 2 PM
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
In order to get a little bit more psyched about the race this weekend, here’s an onboard video from last year’s race. It’s fun. Give it a watch.