Winter is finally over. We’ve reached the start of the racing season finally after an impossibly long off-season. Every day without racing is a bad day, so we’re back to good days, right? This weekend we will see a very cold but very exciting 24 hour race at Daytona, getting the American motorsport scene back up to speed. There are 61 cars on the starting grid! Elsewhere, Formula E is running its first race of the season over in Saudi Arabia. Heck yeah!

Saturday

FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix (Round 2)

From the streets of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

1:30 PM on CBS Sports

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Rolex 24 At Daytona

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

1:40 PM on Peacock

NBC from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM , USA from 4 PM to 7 PM, USA from 10 PM to 11:59 PM

Sunday

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Rolex 24 At Daytona

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Midnight on Peacock

USA from midnight to 3 AM, USA from 6 AM to n oon, NBC from noon to 2 PM

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

In order to get a little bit more psyched about the race this weekend, here’s an onboard video from last year’s race. It’s fun. Give it a watch.