How To Watch Formula One, NHRA, IMSA, WRC, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend: September 5-6

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s another busy weekend for racing. After such a slow start to the season, everything is getting packed into the tail end of summer and will keep rolling through the fall. As long as it can be done safely, let’s keep getting our racing on. I know I’m staying safe and socially distant sitting on my couch every weekend watching all of this go down.
There’s so much to see this weekend, and a little bit of something for everyone. Let’s break it down.
Saturday
WRC Rally Estonia
From Tartu, Tartu County, Estonia
12:30AM Saturday on WRC+ (Special Stage 2. Consult the WRC site for more stage start times)
Virgin Australia Supercars Townsville Supersprint (Race 22)
From Reid Park Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia
1:20AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
24H Series 16 Hours Of Hockenheim
From Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
5:30AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
DTM Championship Dutch Round
From TT Circuit Assen, Assen, Netherlands
7:15AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand (Race 1)
Formula One Italian Grand Prix
From Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
9AM Saturday on ESPN (Qualifying)
IMSA TireRack.com Grand Prix
From Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA
11:30AM Saturday on NBC Sports Network or NBC Trackpass
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 250
From Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, South Carolina
12:30PM Saturday on NBC
Virgin Australia Supercars Townsville Supersprint (Race 23)
From Reid Park Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia
9:50PM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
Sunday
Virgin Australia Supercars Townsville Supersprint (Race 24)
From Reid Park Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia
12:25AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand
WRC Rally Estonia
From Tartu, Tartu County, Estonia
12:30AM Sunday on WRC+ (Special Stage 12. Consult the WRC site for more stage start times)
DTM Championship Dutch Round
From TT Circuit Assen, Assen, Netherlands
4:10AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand (Race 2)
Formula One Italian Grand Prix
From Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
9AM Sunday on ESPN (Race)
NHRA Denso Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals
From Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, Indiana
11AM Sunday on Fox Sports 1
1PM Sunday on Fox
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge VP Racing Stay Frosty Coolants 240
From Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA
12:05PM Sunday on NBC Trackpass
NASCAR Cup Cook Out Southern 500
From Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, South Carolina
6PM Sunday on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
