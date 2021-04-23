How To Watch Formula E, IndyCar, WRC And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; April 23-25

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s another busy weekend, which is a great thing. IndyCar is doing the smart thing by scheduling its opening two rounds back-to-back, so look for that. Formula E has a double-header in Valencia of all places, on a proper race track! NASCAR is running flat-out at the ’Dega. Oh, and WRC cars are bouncing around the hills and dells of Croatia. Oh man, there are choices to make here. What are you going to watch?
Saturday
WRC Croatia Rally
From the roads around Zagreb, Croatia
SS09 begins at 2:30 AM on WRC Plus, event day runs through 1PM
Formula E Valencia E Prix (Race 1)
From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Cheste, Valencia, Spain
8:30 AM on CBS Sports Network
Indy Lights Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Race 1)
From the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida
3:10 PM on Peacock
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200
From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama
1 PM on Fox Sports 1
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama
4 PM on Fox
Sunday
WRC Croatia Rally
From the roads around Zagreb, Croatia
SS17 begins at 1:20 AM on WRC Plus, event day runs through 9AM
Formula E Valencia E Prix (Race 2)
From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Cheste, Valencia, Spain
7:30 AM on CBS Sports HQ Online
Indy Lights Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Race 2)
From the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida
9:50 AM on Peacock
NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
From the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida
12 PM on NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500
From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama
2 PM on Fox
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
