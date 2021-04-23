How To Watch Formula E, IndyCar, WRC And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; April 23-25

Photo : Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup



It’s another busy weekend , which is a great thing. IndyCar is doing the smart thing by scheduling its opening two rounds back-to-back, so look for that. Formula E has a double-header in Valencia of all places, on a proper race track! NASCAR is running flat-out at the ’ Dega. Oh, and WRC cars are bouncing around the hills and dells of Croatia. Oh man, there are choices to make here. What are you going to watch?

Saturday

WRC Croatia Rally

From the roads around Zagreb, Croatia

SS09 begins at 2:30 AM on WRC Plus, event day runs through 1PM

Formula E Valencia E Prix (Race 1)

From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Cheste, Valencia, Spain

8:30 AM on CBS Sports Network

Indy Lights Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Race 1)

From the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida

3:10 PM on Peacock

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200

From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama

1 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama

4 PM on Fox

Sunday

WRC Croatia Rally

From the roads around Zagreb, Croatia

SS17 begins at 1:20 AM on WRC Plus, event day runs through 9AM

Formula E Valencia E Prix (Race 2)

From Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Cheste, Valencia, Spain

7:30 AM on CBS Sports HQ Online

Indy Lights Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Race 2)

From the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida

9:50 AM on Peacock

NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

From the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida

12 PM on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500

From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama

2 PM on Fox

All times in Eastern time zone.