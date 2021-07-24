Cast Tony Kanaan In The Next Fast And Furious Movie

Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan is a mainstay in the IndyCar paddock, but I think it’s time for his big screen acting debut. We need to wedge Kanaan into the Fast and Furious franchise.

If you use social media, you’ve probably seen the recent spate of “family” memes that feature Dom Toretto, which riffs on the recurring theme in the franchise: that you don’t turn your back on family. If you’ve seen ‘em, you’ve probably gotten tired of them. That’s part of the meme treatment.

But there’s one part of this meme-ing that I’ve gone in hard on: Kanaan needs a part in the next Fast and Furious movie as Dom’s Brazilian cousin.

Not convinced? Just take a look:

This isn’t the first image where Kanaan’s face has been photoshopped on Vin Diesel’s body, but you have to admit that there is, at the very least, a slight resemblance there. It’s great meme fodder for the IndyCar fans on the internet, but I think we should take it one step further. Why not have Kanaan make a cameo in the franchise? It doesn’t have to be anything massive — but it could be a great tongue-in-cheek appearance to anyone familiar with the meme and familiar with IndyCar. A small contingent, I’ll admit — but it could work nonetheless.

And you know what? I’ll go ahead and submit Kanaan’s highlights reel for all you Fast and Furious producers and writers that I’m sure read all of my blogs. Aside from winning the 2004 IndyCar championship and the 2013 Indy 500, Kanaan is quite the personable fellow. I mean, just watch him on the Late Show with David Letterman:

Or his appearance — alongside other IndyCar drivers — on the legendary Family Feud:

And I don’t know where this would be relevant, but Kanaan can also eat a grilled cheese sandwich in one bite, which I argue should be part of his cameo:

Producers, work your fancy magic.