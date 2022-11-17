Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Well, here we are. It’s pretty much the official end of the Big Racing Season. We’ve already wrapped up multiple championships across many disciplines, but Formula 1 still has one more race to round out a year of hard-won points. After this, we’ll be taking a little break until the racing action gets back underway. Until then, I’m going to be buying MotoGP Videopass to learn all about a new-ish-to-me sport.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Saturday, November 19

Formula 2 Sprint Race

From the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

7:20 a.m. ET on ESPN3 Streaming

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

From the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Sunday, November 20

Formula 2 Feature Race

From the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

4 a.m. ET on ESPN3 Streaming

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

From the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

7:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

FIM Superbike World Championship Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round

From Phillips Island Circuit in Melbourne, Australia

1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC