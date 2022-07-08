Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR, and SRX racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

The Red Bull Ring is one of my favorite Formula 1 circuits, though I will admit I’m a bit biased. It was one of the first F1 races I went to back when I was a wee, impressionable college student, and I’ll never forget waking up in the morning to see misty mountains for the first time, since we’d pitched our tent in the dark.

I will also never forget the sheer amount of shenanigans I got into that weekend. My friend group — all gals from America and England — made friends with a group of Austrian dudes. We spoke little German. They spoke little English. We somehow still became fast friends and drank with them all weekend long. Felix, Henrik — I hope y’all are doing well.

Advertisement

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, July 8

ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio

5 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Saturday, July 9

Formula 1 Austria Sprint Qualifying

From the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria

10:25 a.m. ET on ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250

From Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia

5 p.m. ET on USA Network

Superstar Racing Experience Round 4

From Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

8 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Sunday, July 10

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

From the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400