Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NHRA, and WEC racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Watch CC Off

English How Actor Brian Muller Became an F1 Podcaster 01:37 Now playing The 2023 Honda Pilot Has a Tough New Look Yesterday 5:40PM 01:18 Now playing 'Duel' Is Spielberg's Best Movie, Hands Down Yesterday 5:34PM

With NASCAR’s titles decided, we’re slowly whittling our way down to the end of the racing season. This weekend will see the World Endurance Championship’s title decider in Bahrain, as well as NHRA’s finale in Pomona. We’re also getting our last F1 sprint race of the year — a good or bad thing, depending on your feelings.

And for any of you San Antonio, Texas-based race fans, I’ll be heading out to join the city’s F1 fan group to watch the race on Sunday. If you’re looking for a place to follow the race, come hang out!

Advertisement

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Saturday, November 12

World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain, Hour 1

From Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain

5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET on MotorTrend TV

World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain, Hour 2

From Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on MotorTrend TV

Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

From Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil

2:25 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS

Sunday, November 13

Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

From Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil

12:55 p.m. ET on ABC

FIM Superbike World Championship Pirelli Indonesian Round

From Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

2 p.m. ET on CNBC

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Auto Club Finals