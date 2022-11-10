Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NHRA, and WEC racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
With NASCAR’s titles decided, we’re slowly whittling our way down to the end of the racing season. This weekend will see the World Endurance Championship’s title decider in Bahrain, as well as NHRA’s finale in Pomona. We’re also getting our last F1 sprint race of the year — a good or bad thing, depending on your feelings.
And for any of you San Antonio, Texas-based race fans, I’ll be heading out to join the city’s F1 fan group to watch the race on Sunday. If you’re looking for a place to follow the race, come hang out!
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
Saturday, November 12
World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain, Hour 1
- From Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain
- 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET on MotorTrend TV
World Endurance Championship 8 Hours of Bahrain, Hour 2
- From Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on MotorTrend TV
Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying
- From Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil
- 2:25 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS
Sunday, November 13
Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix
- From Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil
- 12:55 p.m. ET on ABC
FIM Superbike World Championship Pirelli Indonesian Round
- From Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
- 2 p.m. ET on CNBC
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Auto Club Finals
- From Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California
- 4 p.m. ET on FS1