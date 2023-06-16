Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly “How to Watch” racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula One is headed to Canada for its second North American round of the year, while the NASCAR Cup Series has one of its rare off-weekends during the season.
F1’s Canadian Grand Prix
The annual visit to Montreal is a popular stop on the Formula One calendar. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a temporary track in a park on an artificial island in the St. Lawrence River, regularly produces excellent racing. Red Bull Racing has won every race so far this season, and I wouldn’t expect that to change this weekend. Though, Canada has thrown plenty of curveballs at dominant teams in the past.
Friday, June 16
Practice 1
1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Practice 2
5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Saturday, June 17
Practice 3
12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Qualifying
4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 / F1 TV Pro
Sunday, June 18
Race
2:00 p.m. ET on ABC / F1 TV Pro
ESPN2 for the Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett
IndyCar’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America
IndyCar is headed to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for its third road course race of the season. Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou has a commanding title lead after his win in Detroit. This year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden won the Road America race last year. He’s currently third in the points standings, 70 points behind Palou.
Friday, June 16
Practice 1
4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Saturday, June 17
Practice 2
10:55 a.m. ET on Peacock
Qualifying
1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, June 18
Warm-Up
10:15 a.m. ET on Peacock
Race
1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network / Peacock
MotoGP’s German Grand Prix
The MotoGP season continues this weekend at the Sachenring in Germany. Honda’s Marc Marquez has won eight of the last nine races in Germany. Last year, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo snapped the streak and won the race at the Sachensring. With the current sub-par start of the Honda RC213V, I don’t expect Marquez to return to the podium’s top step.
Saturday, June 17
Qualifying
4:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
Sprint Race
9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
Sunday, June 18
Race
8:00 a.m. on MotoGP Videopass
Tape Delay - 2:30 p.m. on CNBC