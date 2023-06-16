Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly “How to Watch” racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula One is headed to Canada for its second North American round of the year, while the NASCAR Cup Series has one of its rare off-weekends during the season.

F1’s Canadian Grand Prix

The annual visit to Montreal is a popular stop on the Formula One calendar. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a temporary track in a park on an artificial island in the St. Lawrence River, regularly produces excellent racing. Red Bull Racing has won every race so far this season, and I wouldn’t expect that to change this weekend. Though, Canada has thrown plenty of curveballs at dominant teams in the past.

Friday, June 16

Practice 1

1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Practice 2

5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Saturday, June 17

Practice 3

12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Qualifying

4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 / F1 TV Pro

Sunday, June 18

Race

2:00 p.m. ET on ABC / F1 TV Pro

ESPN2 for the Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett

IndyCar’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

IndyCar is headed to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for its third road course race of the season. Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou has a commanding title lead after his win in Detroit. This year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden won the Road America race last year. He’s currently third in the points standings, 70 points behind Palou.



Friday, June 16

Practice 1

4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Saturday, June 17

Practice 2

10:55 a.m. ET on Peacock

Qualifying

1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, June 18

Warm-Up

10:15 a.m. ET on Peacock

Race

1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network / Peacock

MotoGP’s German Grand Prix

The MotoGP season continues this weekend at the Sachenring in Germany. Honda’s Marc Marquez has won eight of the last nine races in Germany. Last year, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo snapped the streak and won the race at the Sachensring. With the current sub-par start of the Honda RC213V, I don’t expect Marquez to return to the podium’s top step.

Saturday, June 17

Qualifying

4:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

Sprint Race

9:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

Sunday, June 18

Race

8:00 a.m. on MotoGP Videopass

Tape Delay - 2:30 p.m. on CNBC