Today, the FIM MotoGP World Championship visited its German kingdom without its king. Eight-time world champion Marc Márquez had won every German Grand Prix since 2013. With Márquez out indefinitely as he recovered from the surgery on his right arm, the paddock wondered who would succeed him as a race winner on the Sachsenring. As a point of reference, the 2012 German Grand Prix winner Dani Pedrosa has been retired from full-time competition for close to five years now.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia won pole position for the race, but his lead was short-lived. Yahama’s Fabio Quartararo lined up second on the grid and was able to get a good launch at the start. Quartararo pulled along the inside of Bagnaia’s Ducati as they entered Turn 1. With his Yahama on the optimal line, the reigning world champion easily took the lead.

Bagnaia would keep close and fight back into the first corner on the second lap. Pecco threw his Ducati into the corner and pushed out wide, allowing the Yahama rider to cut to his inside and quickly retake the lead. On the third lap, the intense battle for the lead would end. Bagnaia crashed out of the race while following Quartararo through the first corner.

Fabio Quartararo would not be challenged for the rest of the race distance and went on to easily win the German Grand Prix. Bagnaia’s teammate Jack Miller was able to finish third after starting sixth and serving a long-lap penalty for a practice crash. For the most part, the lack of overtaking, further hindered by the scorching temperatures, made the race a somewhat dull affair.

Race Results - Top 15

Fabio Quartararo Johann Zarco Jack Miller Aleix Espargaró Luca Marini Jorge Martín Brad Binder Fabio Di Giannantonio Miguel Oliveira Enea Bastianini Marco Bezzecchi Raúl Fernández Franco Morbidelli Andrea Dovizioso Remy Gardner

Fabio Quartararo leads the World Riders’ Championship by 34 points over Aleix Espargaró. MotoGP will return next week for the Dutch TT at Assen.

