How To Watch F1's British Grand Prix And NASCAR In Atlanta

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula 1 and Hollywood are heading to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. After Shane van Gisbergen’s debut win on the streets of Chicago, NASCAR is going superspeedway racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. There will also be sports car racing on both sides of the Atlantic at Mosport and Monza.
F1’s British Grand Prix
Last year, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu had a crash ripped straight from the silver screen. This year, Brad Pitt and the production of an Apple-backed movie are in the paddock to begin filming authentic scenes. The crew will be running modified F2 cars on-track between F1 sessions, so don’t expect to see the movie’s black-and-gold racing machine mixing it up with Max Verstappen.
Friday, July 7th
Free Practice 1
7:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU / F1 TV Pro
Free Practice 2
11:00 a.m. ET on ESPNU / F1 TV Pro
Saturday, July 8th
Free Practice 3
6:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU / F1 TV Pro
Qualifying
10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Sunday, July 9th
Race
10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
NASCAR’s Quaker State 400
Atlanta Motor Speedway is the first stop for the NASCAR Cup Series after its inaugural street circuit race in Chicago. Atlanta won’t be a complete return to normalcy, though. The steeply-banked 1.5-mile oval is classed as a superspeedway and produces pack races. The series raced there earlier in the season, with Joey Logano coming out as the winner.
Saturday, July 8th
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - O’Reilly Auto Parts 150
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
1:30 p.m. ET on FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Qualifying
4:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
NASCAR Cup Series - Qualifying
5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Alsco Uniforms 250
8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
Sunday, July 9th
NASCAR Cup Series - Quaker State 400
7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
IMSA’s Chevrolet Grand Prix
IMSA is heading north of the border to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. The previous round, the Six Hours at the Glen, ended in controversy as Porsche crossed the finish line first but was disqualified due to excessive wear on the leading edge of the 963’s floor plank. BMW got its first GTP victory as a result.
Saturday, July 8th
Qualifying
12:45 p.m. ET on Peacock
IMSA Pilot Challenge - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120
4:00 p.m. on Peacock
Sunday, July 9th
Chevrolet Grand Prix
12:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
WEC’s 6 Hours of Monza
The FIA World Endurance Championship continues with the 6 Hours of Monza this weekend. Ferrari hopes to continue their success in front of a huge Tifosi turnout after winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month. Though, I expect the other manufacturers of the Hypercar class to get revenge after their defeat in France.
Saturday, July 8th
Qualifying
8:40 a.m. ET on MotorTrend+
Sunday, July 9th
Race
6:30 a.m. ET on MotorTrend TV / MotorTrend+