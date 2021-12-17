Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

Okay, so I’ll admit there isn’t a lot of racing this weekend. We’ve reached the doldrums of motorsport. F1 is over, and we’re still reeling from last weekend’s absurd result. Sadly, that means there isn’t much to take our minds off of it this weekend, either. It’s fine, we’ll just have to wait until things kick off in January to really start watching racing again. For now, we’ll have to tide ourselves over with tiny little tidbits like Extreme E.

Saturday

Extreme E Jurassic XPrix (Qualifying Broadcast)

From Bovington, Dorset, United Kingdom

2PM on Fox Sports 2

Sunday

Extreme E Jurassic XPrix (Race Broadcast)

From Bovington, Dorset, United Kingdom

2PM on Fox Sports 1

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

And because I’m feeling a little nostalgic for pre-pandemic times, let’s all re-watch the 2019 Indy 500 this weekend, for old time’s sake. IndyCar has been posting the full 2019 season on its YouTube channel, and you know what? It was a damn good season. Go check it out.

.