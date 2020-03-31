How To Prove The Bugatti Chiron Set A Record

Screenshot : Outrun on YouTube

Despite our hard rule on avoiding listening to Bugatti talk about Bugatti, the company recently gave great insight on how, exactly, it filmed the Bugatti Chiron breaking records at 249 mph.

The answer, of course, requires a second Bugatti Chiron that is also going 249 mph.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Al Clark of Outrun on YouTube goes into detail about how they filmed the record stunt, where a Bugatti Chiron accelerated up to 249 mph and then braked back to 0 mph in a record time of 42 seconds back in 2017:

The viral video ended up involving a team of British and German filmmakers, a helicopter for filming, a full maintenance schedule for the cars, all at VW and Bugatti’s private Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany, one of the only places in the world cars like the Chiron can (relatively) safely test their true top speeds.

I also think it’s cool that such a big operation ended up using what’s essentially a drone camera mounted to the back of the camera Chiron for such an important shot. I don’t exactly love that they added camera shake, but hey, that’s Hollywood. Or Ehra-Lessien, I guess.

Here’s just the shot of the record run:

Via Roadshow