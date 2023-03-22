How the Hell Did This Truck End Up on Its Roof in this Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru?

If I just told you there was a wreck in the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A, you probably wouldn’t have much of a reaction. I might get a disinterested, “Cool” out of you. At best, you might say, “I guess they should’ve gone to Popeyes.” After all, what’s the worst that can happen when cars are inching forward at incredibly low speeds? But what if I told you this particular crash ended with a pickup truck sitting on its roof? Suddenly, things get a lot more interesting.

According to WPDE, that’s exactly what happened in Florence, South Carolina yesterday. Apparently, the driver of a Dodge Caliber hit a stop sign, ended up going airborne, and hit the Ford F-150 in a way that caused it to flip over onto its roof. Thankfully, no one was killed in the crash, but the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. And somehow, the driver of the upside-down pickup truck escaped with no injuries. The driver of the Caliber was also charged with disregarding a traffic control device.

But after reading the report and seeing the pictures, I’m still left with so many questions. And since it doesn’t appear that anyone caught the crash on video, we’re unlikely to ever get answers. Mainly, how the hell did the pickup truck end up on its roof? Getting knocked on its side would make sense. It just got hit by a car that was flying through the air.

Going from rubber side down to rubber side up, though? Maybe I should have taken a physics class at one of the many colleges I tried to graduate from, but I just can’t wrap my mind around exactly how that happened. Especially since drive-thru lanes are pretty narrow, and there’s an entire building there to stop it from continuing to roll once it got hit. If you’ve got any theories, let’s hear them in the comments.