Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
News

Hot Dang There's Going To Be A Second Gen Mitsubishi EclipseCross

andrewpcollins
Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi
31
Save
2021 Mitsubishi EclipseCross
Photo: Mitsubishi

The Mitsubishi EclipseCross is a compact crossover SUV I once found offensive but recently made peace with. It’s fine. It’s inexpensive. And now it’s getting redesigned for 2021.

Advertisement

Mitsubishi has announced that a redesigned EclipseCross will debut early 2021 and “draws inspiration from” the e-Evolution concept. What exactly that means remains to be seen, but, let’s be optimistic!

There aren’t any other official details posted up yet, but the Japanese automaker is also promising improvements to the Outlander PHEV, new styling for the Mirage(!), and a next-gen Outlander in the near future. I personally would love it even more if the company also remade some of its old airbag inflators so I could get the March recall completed on my ’98 Montero.

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $11,500, Will This Rare 1986 Isuzu Trooper II Have You Trooping To Buy It?

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential

IndyCar's Nashville Street Course Crosses A Huge Bridge And Looks Like It Might Be A Lot Of Fun

The Unlikely Struggle Of The Family Whose Neighbor Is Area 51

DISCUSSION

nobledestro
Noble Destro

It’s the EclipseCross Fast & Furious Edition