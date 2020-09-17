Hot Dang There's Going To Be A Second Gen Mitsubishi EclipseCross

Photo : Mitsubishi

The Mitsubishi EclipseCross is a compact crossover SUV I once found offensive but recently made peace with. It’s fine. It’s inexpensive. And now it’s getting redesigned for 2021.

Mitsubishi has announced that a redesigned EclipseCross will debut early 2021 and “draws inspiration from” the e-Evolution concept. What exactly that means remains to be seen, but, let’s be optimistic!

There aren’t any other official details posted up yet, but the Japanese automaker is also promising improvements to the Outlander PHEV, new styling for the Mirage(!), and a next-gen Outlander in the near future. I personally would love it even more if the company also remade some of its old airbag inflators so I could get the March recall completed on my ’98 Montero.