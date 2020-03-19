Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Hey, so for this pool party where should we park? Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Hey, I have a better idea--how about all of us just drive right the hell up to the edge of the pool, in your backyard, and just park right there? You know, drive over your lawn, knock over the barbecue and chairs and shit, and almost drive in the damn pool? Cool, cool, we’ll do that.”

Jason Torchinsky

