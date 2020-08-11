Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Graphic: Jason Torchinsky

Hey, pals! Sorry for the technical delays—one of our tech-possums spilled an entire Fresca down the vents of the TRS-80 that serves our web pages via 28.8 bps modem, so we had to fix that. We should be good now! Thanks for being patient.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

DISCUSSION

flyingstitch
flyingstitch

I’m not buying it. Only Tab could do that kind of damage.