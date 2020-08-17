Hey! It’s a whole new week, a week that was packaged while still warm so the freshness was sealed in. I felt you should see this ad for the ‘78 Ford Futura, which seems to be the only car ad I’ve seen that shows a car being pulled over by what appear to be Space Cops.
Also, the Futura’s B-pillar design was pretty cool.
DISCUSSION
I briefly owned the sister car, the ‘78 Mercury Zephyr coupe.
The car was a nice little handler (for the time), but it’s anemic straight six would die two out of three times when I hit the throttle. Went through a rebuild of the 1-bbl carb, replaced ignition components, etc., and nothing seemed to work. Finally unloaded it after about six months and got a '76 Dodge Charger SE that was loads more reliable, much more powerful and a much better road car, though not as sporty as the Zephyr. I was very happy with the trade. Both cars were in the $2500-$3000 range, and this was in 1985.