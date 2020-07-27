Photo : MG

Hey hey hey hey! Welcome to a new week! From what my hydraulic weekalizer shows, this week should be, uh, okay. I think a good way to start it would be to reflect on this lovely tableau of two late-’60s stylish people, in poses that look like the dude is trying to sell that MGC GT to the woman, but improbably they’re doing it out in the middle of a lush green bit of rural wherever. Were they teleported there from a dealership showroom? Or is this just how these two enjoy a Sunday drive, only agreeing to talk if they pull over? Weirdos.