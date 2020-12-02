Here's Why Ford's VP Of Design Is Selling His Personal 2017 Ford GT

I’m usually not one to question somebody’s personal car buying or selling decisions, and in general, times are tough. But is it intriguing to see that even the vice president of Ford’s design department is selling his very in-demand 2017 Ford GT? Yeah, it is.

Advertisement

A 2017 Ford GT finished in Liquid Red Metallic, paired with the white leather treatment of the Re-Entry interior package and showing just 204 miles on the clock, is listed on the website of Canepa (via Carscoops), an ultra high-end restoration shop and dealership in California. The ad says it’s the personal car of Moray Callum, the design boss at Ford Motor. Callum has had a long career, with a number of great Ford and Mazda designs to his name. And yes, his older brother Ian is the recently retired head of design at Jaguar.

Advertisement

The intrigue in the sale of Moray Callum’s Ford GT stems from his personal involvement in the design and legacy of the car. He led the team that designed this generation of GT and ordered his road car after the racing version won its class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016, on the 50th anniversary of the original Ford GT40’s first Le Mans victory in 1966. He literally designed a part of Ford history, and now he’s selling.



Callum’s reason for selling, according to a Ford spokesman, is a simple lack of time to drive the GT, so he’s decided to pass it on to someone who would hopefully have more time to enjoy it. I think that means he doesn’t want it to just be a garage bubble car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Callum’s GT does not feature any stripes or a race-inspired livery, and is completely stock, including its 647 horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Of course, there’s plenty of incentive for any owner to sell a 2017 Ford GT, as the car has appreciated in value since it went on sale, with some examples selling for well over $1 million. Canepa has not listed a public price for this GT.

Advertisement

GT buyers were restricted from selling their cars for two years after taking delivery. At least Callum managed to enjoy three years of the car before succumbing to guilt and off-loading what I imagine is a very personally meaningful car. Lucky for someone else with a lot of money, though.

